Public transport looks to electric future

As part of the drive to introduce eco-friendly public transport, a second electric bus, which will be tested in Athens with passengers on board, was delivered to Attica's bus and trolley bus operator, OSY on Friday. As of Saturday and for two months, the Solaris Urbino 12 Electric demo bus will transport passengers free of charge between Pangrati and Kypseli. It belongs to the category of 12-meter low-floor buses, has three entrance doors, an electric ramp for the disabled and can carry 30 seated passengers. Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis said two tenders for the purchase of new buses will be launched in the coming months. "A large number of the 1,300 new buses that we will receive with the planned tenders in Athens and Thessaloniki are expected to be electric." [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]