Would-be stowaways caught in Igoumenitsa

TAGS: Migration

Five foreign nationals, as well as their 39-year-old trafficker, were arrested by the port authorities in Igoumenitsa, western Greece early on Monday morning before they were about to board a ship.

The five men, who did not have travel documents, were found in a refrigerator truck by officials of the port authority’s mobile X-ray detection team.

