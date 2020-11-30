Would-be stowaways caught in Igoumenitsa
Five foreign nationals, as well as their 39-year-old trafficker, were arrested by the port authorities in Igoumenitsa, western Greece early on Monday morning before they were about to board a ship.
The five men, who did not have travel documents, were found in a refrigerator truck by officials of the port authority’s mobile X-ray detection team.