Ancient tombs discovered in Ilia, southern Greece

Eight tombs of various types were discovered during recent excavation works by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia in southern Greece on a privately owned plot of land.



The Culture Ministry said the tombs date from the end of the 4th to the 2nd century BC and are part of the western necropolis of the ancient city of Elis, from which more than 200 tombs dating to the late Classical and Hellenistic period have been excavated to date.



Of particular importance are the findings in one of the tombs, including a bronze urn with its base, which has a floral decoration on the handles and lion heads where the handles meet the rim and a bronze folded mirror.