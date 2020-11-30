NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Ancient tombs discovered in Ilia, southern Greece

TAGS: Archaeology

Eight tombs of various types were discovered during recent excavation works by the Ephorate of Antiquities of Ilia in southern Greece on a privately owned plot of land.

The Culture Ministry said the tombs date from the end of the 4th to the 2nd century BC and are part of the western necropolis of the ancient city of Elis, from which more than 200 tombs dating to the late Classical and Hellenistic period have been excavated to date.

Of particular importance are the findings in one of the tombs, including a bronze urn with its base, which has a floral decoration on the handles and lion heads where the handles meet the rim and a bronze folded mirror.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.