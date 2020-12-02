Cooperation for future of tourism on Corfu and Iraklio

The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) are co-funding a sustainable assessment program for the tourism destinations of Corfu and Iraklio, with the essential participation of the local authorities.



The destination assessments of the two cities will provide benchmark data, and find ways for them to develop tourism in a balanced manner, mapping out a plan for a future of sustainable tourism.



The program will begin this month and involve three phases across a period of five months – an initial preparatory phase of research and data compilation, a second phase of on-site assessment with stakeholder engagement, and a final phase of analysis and reporting.



Central Corfu Mayor Meropi Ydraiou said: “We are sure that the Municipality of Corfu and the Diapontia Islands, CLIA, GSTC and Corfu Port will set up a strong cooperation, ensuring the best for the destination and the community. Hopefully, this will be the start of a sustainable future for our destination.”



Her Iraklio counterpart, Vassilis Lambrinos, added: “In Iraklio, the municipality is responding to the challenges of our times by taking the bold step of evaluating the sustainability of the city. We are cooperating with CLIA on this initiative and we anticipate that, with the knowledge and support of GSTC, new perspectives will be opened up for Iraklio as a tourist destination as well as the further development of cruise tourism, while respecting principles of sustainability.”