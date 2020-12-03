Body of second missing woman from capsized dinghy found on Lesvos coast

[File photo]

Greek authorities found on Thursday the body of a second woman who went missing when a dinghy carrying dozens of migrants capsized off the island of Lesvos on Wednesday.

The body was found on a rocky beach at Xambella, at the eastern coast of the island, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Thirty-two people - 15 men, 14 women and three children - were rescued on Wednesday northeast of Lesvos during a search operation, with the help of an aircraft from the EU's border control agency Frontex and an army helicopter.

The body of another woman was discovered on Wednesday.

Authorities have identified all migrants as Somali nationals and have been transferred at an enclosed area used for quarantine in the new camp of Kara Tepe.