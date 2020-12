A romantic drama based on the Shakespeare classic, “This is Not Romeo & Juliet” will be streamed live by the Poreia Theater on Saturday, December 5, starting at 9 p.m. local time. Written and directed by Argyris Pandazaras (in Greek), the play centers on another pair of star-crossed lovers who invade a theater to play out their own romantic drama. To view the performance, you need to register on the theater’s website, at poreiatheatre.com.