Archaeology buffs can log onto the website of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens (ascsa.edu.gr) to watch past online lectures and presentations, as well as its series of 10 short films on the School’s history and work. These include the recently awarded “Twelve Decades of Discovery: American School Excavations at Corinth,” in addition to films on Hetty Goldman, John Camp, Lloyd Cotsen, Malcolm H. Wiener and Ronald Stroud, among others.