Experts seek to inspire confidence in coronavirus jab

[AP]

Two health experts sought to assure the public of the safety of the novel coronavirus jab and encourage participation in the national vaccination campaign on Friday, as Greece and other European countries await the green light from the bloc’s health authorities to start rolling out the program.

Athens University epidemiologist Nikolaos Sipsas, who is one of the more outspoken advocates of a conservative and cautious approach to the virus’ management, told Skai TV on Friday morning that when his turn comes for the jab, he will be having it live on television in order to inspire confidence and set the example.

assured that approval standards are very high and that public health would not be put at risk by hasty decisions.

“You know that my own criteria are very strict, so if I do the vaccination then everyone should do it,” said Sipsas, who apart from being on the Greek government’s coronavirus advisory committee is also a member of the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The head of the Association of Athens and Piraeus Hospital Doctors, meanwhile, also sought to encourage the public to accept the vaccination, saying that widespread immunity is the only way to stop the virus.

“No one should belong to the 30% who will not be having the vaccination,” Matian Pagoni said, responding to rumors in the media regarding opposition to the jab.

“No committee will sign off on the jab if it is not safe,” she assured.

“We’re going to be the first to get the vaccination,” she said referring to hospital doctors and nurses who will be given priority when the jab becomes available. “Would we give up our lives just like that?” she added.

Greece is already preparing to roll out the jab as soon as it receives the green light from the EMA, creating hundreds of vaccination centers across the country.