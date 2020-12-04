Amid lockdown, 'every single classroom' in Greece has gone digital, says PM

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece was able to continue teaching school children during the lockdown though remote learning, an innovation that many people would have thought “impossible” a year ago.

“We have every single classroom in Greece now in this digital format. From the age of four to the age of 18. All schools are closed but all classes are taking place digitally,” he said during a virtual discussion with the President of Columbia University, Lee Bollinger, at the World Leaders Forum.

The discussion focused on distance learning in Greece.

“If you asked a year ago whether the Greek state would ever be able to organize this I would have told you, impossible. If you asked whether the teachers whether they would be able to adapt, the people would have told you, no, no, they wouldn’t be able to. But they did it,” he said. “And if you asked whether the kids, six or seven-year-old kids, would be able to go through this process, a lot of people would have tell you, no, it can’t happen, well, guess what? It did happen.”

He noted, however, that there is no substitute for a “proper classroom.”