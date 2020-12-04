The passing of former French president Valery Giscard d’Estaing is an opportunity to look back on his important contribution to the restoration of Greek democracy and the country’s participation in the European Union project.

It is also an opportunity, however, to reassess these historical milestones that were bequeathed on the country thanks to the vision of Konstantinos Karamanlis, who, as prime minister, was at the forefront of efforts to secure Greece’s European future.

This is an achievement that has served as the armor that protected Greece and helped it emerge from so many challenges not only without being defeated, but also to become the most successful country in its neighborhood.