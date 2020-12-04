Extensive testing planned in large industrial units of northern Greece

[Dimitris Rapakousis/EPA]

Mobile units of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) will conduct rapid antigen tests in large industrial units in the northern regions of Xanthi, Drama, Pella, Florina, Pieria and Imathia in the coming days, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision came during a meeting in the General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Friday afternoon to evaluate the latest epidemiological data and included Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, infectious disease expert Sotiris Tsiodras and local mayors.

Hardalias stressed the need for local authorities to increase awareness about the virus in those regions noting that there is no room for complacency.