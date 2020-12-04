Greece to ban entry to infected visitors from land borders

Anyone arriving at Greece's land borders who test positive for the novel coronavirus will not be allowed to enter the country, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias announced on Friday.

Speaking during a regular press briefing on the developments with the pandemic, Hardalias also said that authorities will ban visits to the monasteries of Mount Athos.

Both measures will come into effect as of next week (December 7).

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported earlier on Friday 98 new deaths from Covid-19, which raised the total number of fatalities to 2,804, as well as 1,667 new SARS-CoV-2 cases.