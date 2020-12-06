The easiest thing to be in the face of such a combination of difficult situations is indignant. Greece, however, is standing on its feet thanks to the fortitude and selflessness of those who did not look for excuses for the country’s systemic failings.

It is standing thanks to the navy officers who resurrected the German-made submarines that had faced such harsh criticism, thanks to the doctors and nurses saving lives every day.

We owe it to them to fix the system, so that we do not have to rely on their patriotism alone. And we have to make sure that they are remunerated according to their contribution.