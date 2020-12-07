Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to Greece

SpaceX, the space company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, plans to make its Starlink broadband satellite internet service available in Greece in the first quarter of 2021, Kathimerini reports.

According to the report, the company has reached out to the Hellenic Telecommunications and Posts Commission (EETT) and the Digital Governance Ministry in order to secure the necessary license.

Starlink’s entry into the local internet market is expected to radically change the existing landscape. Outdated infrastructure and low internet speed still plague large areas of Greece, even in the capital.

Although services are expected to be about 20 percent more expensive, satellite internet would provide 100 percent coverage with speeds of up to 150MB/s.

