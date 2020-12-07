Qatar 2022 has just become a quite distant dream for Greece

Greece will need to overcome one of Spain and Sweden to have any hopes of making it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw that took place on Monday for the European qualifiers of the tournament to be held in Qatar in two years’ time has placed the Greek men's national team in the same group as Spain, Sweden, Georgia and Kosovo.

The games of the qualifying phase begin in March, with the top team earning a ticket to the finals and the runner-up graduating to the playoffs.

Greece coach John van’t Schip admitted that the draw is tough, but added that ”our target is qualification”.

Cyprus has been drawn in the same group as Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia and Malta.