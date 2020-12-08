Treasures from 12 Mt Athos monasteries digitized

The digital imaging of thousands of relics and manuscripts kept in monasteries on Mount Athos in northern Greece has been completed as part of the Athonite Digital Ark project after a process lasting two-and-a-half years.



A total of some 4,300 handwritten codices, or manuscripts dating back to before the invention of the printing press, were digitized, as well as more than 1,500 prints and over 600,000 pages of documents from the Byzantine and post-Byzantine archives of the monasteries.



Around 27,000 heirlooms were also digitized, including 7,000 portable Byantine and post-Byzantine icons and 20,000 metal objects, fabrics, embroidery, coins, folklore collections, sculptures, mosaics and architectural drawings.



The items came from 12 monasteries on Mount Athos.