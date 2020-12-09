Government officials said that schools will be the last to close down because of Covid-19, and the first to reopen when epidemiological trends allow. They also said that schools were not responsible for spreading the virus.

Now the government appears ready to allow some retail activity ahead of giving schools the green light.

This is not the first time the conservative administration appears to be resetting priorities in its management of the pandemic.

Given the situation we’re in, officials need to substantiate and justify every new measure. Convincing the public is key to a successful health policy.