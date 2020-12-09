Greek expert dismisses concerns over Pfizer vaccine

London School of Economics Health Policy Professor Elias Mosialos, who is also Greece’s international coronavirus spokesperson, has dismissed concerns over the safety of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Six people – four in the placebo group and two in the vaccine group – died during clinical trials, but none of these deaths has been linked to the vaccine, Mosialos said in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents saying that no safety concerns had been found, paving the way for the vaccine’s approval for emergency use.