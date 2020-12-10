The findings of a recent survey on the coronavirus vaccination were very telling in terms of the identity of the people who are opposed to the jab and are not planning to have it when it becomes available in Greece.

What they tell us, among many other things, is that the anti-systemic tide that started rising to alarming proportions during the economic crisis has anything but subsided.

The persistence of this tendency in society is the reason why every political force in the country should bear in mind that when waging a war of erosion, when trying to chip away at the credibility and stature of your rival, you are also chipping away at the public’s trust in the political system as a whole.