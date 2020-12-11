There is, unfortunately, nothing really surprising about the fact that all sorts of shaky businesses are seeking to abuse the pandemic by coming forward to claim financial assistance from the government that they are not entitled to.

It is critical, though, for the state apparatus to be in a position to differentiate those businesses that have been genuinely harmed by the health crisis, that would have been robust if they had not suffered a blow as a result of lockdown measures and other restrictions.

The state now has the technology and the tools to separate the wheat from the chaff and ensure that these genuinely productive businesses do not become trapped in a vicious cycle of debt.