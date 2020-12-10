Unlike Greek courier companies, which are struggling with an overload of orders, local supermarkets have successfully responded to the challenge of home deliveries and increased their clientele by expanding their services this year.

If on March 25 a consumer in Attica had tried to place an order with an e-supermarket, the first delivery date available would be April 16, in the case of exclusively online supermarkets, or May 4 for conventional chains. There were even chains that did not even have an online store during the first lockdown, or had just obtained one, such as Masoutis and Sklavenitis.

Nowadays, though, grocery chains deliver goods ordered online on the same day in most cases, and in certain cases as soon as within a couple of hours, as if they knew this market better than any other retailer.

The trick was their extensive investment in human resources between the first and second lockdowns, along with cooperation deals with order collection platforms, specialized delivery companies with motorbikes and minivans, increasing their own fleets, and investing in new storage spaces.