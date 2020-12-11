BAT planning creation of 200 jobs in Greece

British American Tobacco Hellas is planning significant investments and the creation of 200 new jobs in Greece, Vitali Kochenko, the company’s chairman and CEO, told an Economist conference on Thursday.



Kochenko said, through its business activity, BAT’s goal is to create a better future for adult consumers, for society and its workers.



The group’s vision incorporates the decision to raise investments in Greece, a decision which has already started.



BAT has paid more than 3 billion euros in taxes in Greece in the last few years and has invested significantly in the country.



Greece is BAT’s regional center, covering Israel, Cyprus and Malta.