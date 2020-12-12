Widespread hopes that lockdown restrictions could be relaxed a bit more over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays cannot be fulfilled given the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and current epidemiological figures.

It goes without saying that the market needs the holiday activity now more than ever and that people are eager to be with their loved ones and friends once more, to celebrate. But hospitals and intensive care units are still under tremendous pressure, and saving as many lives as possible is and should be the number one priority.

The end of our tribulations is a lot nearer than it may seem right now and the goal in the months to come is ensuring that as many people as possible are around to celebrate the holidays next year.