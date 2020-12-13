All opposition parties in Parliament denounced the government on Friday in the wake of the European Council and its conclusions regarding Turkey.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras referred to another “diplomatic defeat for the country,” the worst in a decade. “The government did not rise to the occasion. It is obviously unable to defend the sovereign rights and interests of the country,” he said.

The president of Movement for Change, Fofi Gennimata, stressed that “the case for sanctions against Turkey by the European Council ended in a fiasco for Europe and a defeat for the government and the prime minister personally.”

Communist leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas bemoaned the EU’s stance as “a green light for the aggression of the Turkish government,” while nationalist Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos slammed the government as “ignorant and incompetent.”