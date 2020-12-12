Tsakalotos claims Greece at bottom of pile in Covid spending

Lawmaker and SYRIZA Central Committee member Euclid Tsakalotos insists that that no matter how much Finance Minister Christos Staikouras “tortures” the data, Greece remains at the bottom of the pile in Europe regarding expenditure to tackle Covid-19.



The statement by Tsakalotos, a former finance minister with the SYRIZA government, came in response to Staikouras’ assertion on Friday that, based on current data, Greece is eighth from last.



Tsakalotos said this is because “quite simply other countries have not updated their data.”