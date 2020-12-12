PM chairs meeting on transportation of vaccines, inoculation campaign

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a virtual meeting with key ministers and health experts on Saturday to discuss a government plan for the transport, storing and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines and the mass vaccination campaign that will follow.

Officials also focused on how to best inform citizens about the availability of vaccines and how to book appointments at vaccination centers.

The meeting decided that the necessary preparations will be completed by year's end, so that vaccinations can begin immediately after official approval by the European Union.