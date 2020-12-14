Pompeo tells Turkey its purchase of S-400 missile defense system will endanger US military
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States has made clear to Turkey that its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems would endanger the security of US military technology and personnel.
Pompeo said he has urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in co-ordination with the United States.
"Despite our warnings, Turkey moved ahead with its purchase and testing of the S-400 system from Russia. Today’s sanctions on Turkey's SSB demonstrates the US will fully implement CAATSA. We will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia's defense sector," Pompeo said in a tweet.
[Reuters, Pompeo Twitter]