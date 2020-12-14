NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Pompeo tells Turkey its purchase of S-400 missile defense system will endanger US military

TAGS: US, Diplomacy, Turkey

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States has made clear to Turkey that its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems would endanger the security of US military technology and personnel.

Pompeo said he has urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in co-ordination with the United States.

"Despite our warnings, Turkey moved ahead with its purchase and testing of the S-400 system from Russia. Today’s sanctions on Turkey's SSB demonstrates the US will fully implement CAATSA. We will not tolerate significant transactions with Russia's defense sector," Pompeo said in a tweet.

[Reuters, Pompeo Twitter]

 

