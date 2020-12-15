COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Time for the rectors

All – or almost all – Greek governments in recent decades have lamented the occupation of university spaces by outside forces, whether they be unionists or simply delinquents.

For the first time, however, a plan has been drawn up to protect universities from such outside forces.

The academic community has the first say in this consultation. But it must not be held hostage to obsessions and phobias.

Rectors have the opportunity to help ensure that university life is no longer overshadowed by abuse and violence.

