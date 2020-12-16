Budget passed as PM refers to ‘Freedom’ campaign

People walk in Syntagma Square in front of the Greek Parliament, which, on Tuesday, after a five day debate, approved the 2021 budget, whose text foresees a 10.5% contraction in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic. In his address, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis broached a wide range of issues, and referred extensively to the vaccination program as a national endeavor that will be called "Freedom." He also revealed that the approval of the Pfizer vaccine will be quicker and that it will arrive in Greece a week earlier than thought. He spoke of "two cycles of defense." "We will wear a mask as we get the vaccine, we will wear a mask after the vaccine," he said. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]