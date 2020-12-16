AEK and Olympiakos shared the spoils of a derby that was attractive only in the second half on Wednesday. The 1-1 result leaves Olympiakos with a three-point lead at the top of the Super League table.

The Attica derby had been postponed from the first round of games, and took place at the Olympic Stadium of Athens after the two teams completed their European group stage obligations.

In a game with a boring first half, Olympiakos set the game alight 11 minutes after the interval with a Marios Vrousai goal that required the VAR to be validated.

The Reds appeared to dominate the game after taking the lead, but their defense let them down 10 minutes from the end with Andre Simoes heading in the equalizer from close range.

The remainder of the derby was real end-to-end stuff, but neither team managed to make the difference, practically leaving them both happy enough in the end.

With 11 games played Olympiakos leads the table with 29 points, followed by Aris with 26, PAOK with 24 and AEK with 23. Panathinaikos lies fifth with 18 points, but has played 12 games.

On Monday Asteras Tripolis defeated Atromitos 2-0 at home and has risen to sixth with 16 points from 12 games.