Kuwait signs deal with Greece’s DESFA for liquefied gas import terminal, report says

Kuwait has signed a six-year, $106 million contract with Greek gas grid operator DESFA for the group to operate a liquefied natural gas import terminal in the Gulf emirate, the state-run news agency KUNA reported on Thursday.

The LNG terminal, in the al-Zour area, will go into operation next year, the agency said, citing an official from state-owned Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company, which signed the deal. [Reuters]
 

