Greece attends international migration policy meeting

Greece participated as an observer in a meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) for the first time on Thursday.



The meeting was chaired by Switzerland’s Deputy Migration Minister Mario Gattiker, while Greece was represented by his counterpart Giorgos Koumoutsakos.



The ICMPD is an international organization consisting of 18 member-states, active in more than 90 countries worldwide.



It seeks effective collaborations along migration routes.



Areas of priority include Africa, Central and South Asia, Europe and the Middle East.