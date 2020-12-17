Unaccompanied refugee minors flown from Greece to Germany

A group of 86 asylum seekers, most of whom had previously been staying on eastern Aegean islands, flew to Hannover, Germany on Thursday as part of a resettlement program of 1,024 asylum seekers which began last July.

The group that left on Thursday consisted of children with serious health problems, along with family members.



In total, more than 1,500 people have already left for Germany.



An additional 1,260 people are expected to leave in the coming months – mainly recognized refugees.



Earlier in the day, 11 unaccompanied young refugees had also left for Brussels.



The asylum seekers were seen off at the airport by Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, Special Secretary for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors Irini Agapidaki, Deputy Mission Head of the German Embassy Heike Dettmann, and Belgian Ambassador Françoise Gustin.



The resettlement program is being implemented by the Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors and the Migration Ministry, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration, the European Asylum Service and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.



The program is funded by the European Commission.