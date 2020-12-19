The Sea Between My Soul | December 20-29

“The Sea Between My Soul” is a multisensory rock musical by Raed Yassin, who uses taxidermied animals to commemorate the thousands of people who have perished in the Mediterranean Sea through the ages in a performance that fuses black humor with irony. It features vocals by Alan Bishop of the experimental rock outfit Sun City Girls. The project premieres on Sunday, December 20, on the Onassis Cultural Center’s YouTube channel, where it will be screened through December 29, with Greek and English subtitles. To learn more, visit Onassis.org.