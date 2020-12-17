OTE launches its 5G services

OTE said on Thursday it had launched its 5G services in Athens and other big cities. The group, which is 46% owned and managed by Deutsche Telekom, said that its mobile business, Cosmote, was the first to provide its subscribers with 5G offerings in Athens, Thessaloniki and other cities at speeds exceeding 1 gigabit per second.

The first 5G video call in the country took place between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis during their meeting with the CEO of Deutsche Telekom Group, Tim Höttges, the board member for Deutsche Telekom’s Europe segment, Dominique Leroy, and the chairman and CEO of OTE Group, Michael Tsamaz.

OTE, which has teamed up with Ericsson to build 5G infrastructure, said that it used frequencies that are already licensed, adding that it will soon offer 5G services in more regions across Greece.

The group promised that its 5G network coverage will exceed 50% by the end of 2021 and that it has signed agreements with other networks outside Greece to secure 5G roaming for its subscribers in some EU countries.

OTE has said it plans to spend €2 billion on next-generation and fiber-to-the-home networks in four years.