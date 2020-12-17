Greek startups have collected less in funds this year than 2019, amounting to a total 150 million euros. The leaders among those startups are Omilia and Skroutz, which, both mature, are attracting investors’ attention.

Just before the end of the year dominated by the pandemic, a total of 10 startups have drawn 77% of all financing granted this year by Equifund’s investment funds and other investors.

In 2020, €115 million of the total €150 million went to just 10 companies, with three of them garnering 50% of all financing. In 2019, funding to local startups amounted to €190 million, with €150 million again going to just 10 companies – including the entry of private equity fund Hedosophia as a strategic partner in Viva Wallet through a €60 million share capital increase.

This data is included in Found.ation and EIT Digital’s 2020 report, drafted with the support of investment fund Velocity Partners. Topping this year’s chart is the investment in online retail platform Skroutz by CVC Partners, estimated at €20 million, and the €17.4 million that Grafton Capital invested in tech firm Omilia.