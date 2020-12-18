There have been big delays lately in the shipping of high-cost medicines, used to treat serious conditions, to patients.

In large cities, such medicines are available at pharmacies operated by the National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY). Elsewhere, patients have to submit prescriptions to local EOPYY offices and have their drugs delivered by courier. This can also be done through local pharmacies.

Some recent delays were attributed to couriers’ order backlogs, as was the case during the recent Black Friday sales. The lockdown has also boosted demand for deliveries in general.

Patients and pharmacists say that these badly needed drugs should not be bundled with other merchandise for delivery.

The situation is about to get worse, as pharmaceutical firms usually shut down over the holidays; EOPYY warned last week there will be no deliveries to private pharmacies.