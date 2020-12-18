Pharmacists on civil war path

A civil war is in the making between pharmacists over a joint ministerial decision which provides for the operation of drugstores over the next two Sundays.

On the one side are pharmacists who wish to open on those days and on the other is the Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association, which says opening on Sundays is a violation of legislation regarding the Sunday holiday.

What’s more, in an announcement, it has threatened to refer those that do open to its disciplinary council. It called on its members to safeguard the holiday and collect “incriminating evidence” against those that open, while urging police intervention.