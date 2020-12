November jobless figure up 10.51% on October’s

The registered unemployed in Greece totaled 1,153,434 in November, 10.51% higher than October’s 1,043,709, and up 6.41% on the November 2019 figure of 1,083,943, the Manpower Organization (OAED) said on Friday.



OAED said that the number of registered unemployed people seeking jobs totaled 1,104,417 in November, of whom 548,290 or 49.65% were long-term unemployed.



The total number of jobless men and women was 408,988 and 695,429 respectively.



The number of people receiving the unemployment benefits totaled 150,862 in November.