AI and technology discussed at symposium

The 9th International Thessaloniki Symposium concludes on Monday with the fourth and final online session, on “Artificial Intelligence and the 4th Industrial Revolution,” starting at 8.30 p.m.

This session features Michail Bletsas, director of computing at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab, and Constantinos Daskalakis, professor at MIT’s Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Department and an investigator in the MIT Institute for Foundations of Data Science.

The event will be in English with simultaneous Greek translation.

To register, visit www.thessalonikisymposium.org.

