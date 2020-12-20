COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
End of crisis is close

COMMENT

Germany, the United States, Belgium and Sweden: These have state administrations that are better organized and better equipped than Greece’s, yet they are facing the same – if not worse – challenges.

This is not an excuse; it is a reflection of a dramatic reality. Sure, it forbids smug comparisons, but the situation should also not be used to fire cheap shots at the government that ultimately ridicule the collective ordeal.

The way out of the health crisis is starting to become visible, but it is not at hand just yet. At this critical juncture, therefore, the only acceptable political stance right now is the one that safeguards fast-dwindling reserves of patience; not one that exacerbates the people’s very justified frustration.

