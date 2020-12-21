Vaccination against cover-19 to start in mid-January, says health official
The platform on which the general population will be able to book their vaccination appointments (emvolio.gov.gr) once the Covid-19 jabs arrive in Greece will open in mid-January, Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, said at Monday's briefing on the government's upcoming vaccination program.
In the same briefing, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, said doctors and nurses in Greece's national healthcare system will be the first to be vaccinated against the virus.
Theodoridou, pediatrician at the Athens University Medical School, said the elderly at nursing homes will be next, followed by members of the general population aged 85 and over.
Referring to the European Medicines Agency, which on Monday cleared the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech for further marketing authorization by the European Commission, she clarified that the vaccine's mRNA has no effect on the human cells' DNA. She also noted that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine "is very safe, it creates a great number of antibodies, and its effectiveness exceeds 94 pct."
She stressed, however, that even when vaccinations get under way, people should continue to observe safety measures like social distancing and wearing face masks.
"We can be positive and optimistic, but we cannot afford to let out guard down," she said.
Inoculations are scheduled to begin on December 27 at five hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki.
