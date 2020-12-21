Kilometer-based tolls on Olympia Odos as of January

Olympia Odos Chief Executive Panayiotis Papanikolas on Monday said the company’s new system of toll charges based on kilometers traveled that comes into effect on January 1, will be “a revolution in domestic transport,” in statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA).



The new system will be for cars equipped with an electronic Olympia Pass, and bring discounts of up to 77%.



According to the head of Olympia Odos, it is a major social investment that will radically change both local and longer-distance transport, and the overall operation of the country’s highways.



Papanikolas described the operation of the system as “exceptionally simple” and said it will include all vehicles except motorcycles, for which there will be a new discount program.



“Olympia Odos is bringing a real revolution to domestic transport by introducing, for the first time in Greece, the kilometer-based charging system via the innovative toll system Hybrid. This super-modern technological system can count the real distance the vehicle has covered and charge it accordingly,” said Papanikolas.