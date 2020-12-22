The 80% rental discount in January and February will only apply to the 200,000 enterprises that have been forced to closed due to the pandemic measures, even if they do operate online or using the click-and-collect system.



Another 600,000 enterprises bearing one or more of the activity code numbers (KAD) of sectors hurt by the coronavirus restrictions will get a 40% rental discount in January, and the measure will be extended to the following month if this is considered necessary, according to the plans made by the Finance Ministry.



All workers affected will still qualify for a 40% rental discount.