The government on Monday approved four new investment projects in electricity production from renewable energy sources with a total budget of 2.02 billion euros. The projects that the Ministerial Committee for Strategic Investments, led by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis, approved have a combined capacity of 2,810.3 megawatts and will create more than 300 jobs in various parts of the countryside.

The first project concerns photovoltaic parks with a total capacity of 1.5 gigawatts in 12 regional units, to be constructed by the Egnatia Group with a budget of €888.14 million euros. The project in parts of Central and Northern Greece will create 240 new jobs.

Terna Energy is responsible for the second project, concerning the development of 18 wind parks with a capacity of 360 MW at Karystos on the island of Evia, with a budget of €585 million and the creation of 18 jobs.

The third provides for five wind power investments of €121.28 million in total, with a combined capacity of 120.3 MW in Thrace, which are expected to create 36 new jobs.

The last one is by Karatzis SA, and foresees for the development, construction and operation of 37 photovoltaic stations of 830 MW in total in Larissa, Magnesia and Kilkis. The €421.6 million project is expected to lead to 10 new job openings.

“There has recently been some criticism, both within and outside of Parliament, of the Energy Ministry’s financial and structural interventions, especially in projects of strategic significance; the answer today comes from the investors themselves, who continue to have a very strong interest in investing,” said Minister Kostis Hatzidakis. “The answer also came last week, from US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, who underscored the investment-friendly character of our policy and noted the similar interest of UAS investors,” added Hatzidakis.

He went on to refer to the high number of applications for new RES projects in the last invitation for expressions of interest by the Regulatory Authority of Energy that closed yesterday, announcing that they amounted to 1,200, adding up to a total capacity of 24 gigawatts.