Explosion at Patissia apartment

A mother and daughter were injured in an explosion, believed to have involved a gas canister for cooking, in their apartment in the Patissia district of Athens on Tuesday morning.

The women were being treated at Evangelismos Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact causes of the explosion were being probed by the investigative unit of the fire service.

