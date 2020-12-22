Explosion at Patissia apartment
A mother and daughter were injured in an explosion, believed to have involved a gas canister for cooking, in their apartment in the Patissia district of Athens on Tuesday morning.
The women were being treated at Evangelismos Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The exact causes of the explosion were being probed by the investigative unit of the fire service.