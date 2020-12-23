ESM makes fourth transfer of SMP/ANFA holdings to Greece

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) on Tuesday announced the transfer of 644.42 million euros to Greece in a post on the ESM’s Twitter account.



“ESM, acting as an agent for the euro-area member-states, completed a transfer of €644.42 million to Greece. This is the fourth transfer of amounts equivalent to the income earned on SMP/ANFA holdings, part of debt relief measures for Greece tied to policy commitments,” the tweet said.



The disbursement was approved by the Eurogroup, following the European Commission’s positive assessment in the enhanced surveillance report for Greece.