Kathimerini had long ago raised the alarm on the seriousness of Greek jeweller Folli Follie’s case.

Not for political reasons, which were not yet known at the time, but because this scandal seriously damaged the country’s credibility.

No investors, Greek or foreign, will risk their money in a country where they know that the regulatory authorities do not work, scandals are swept under the carpet, and justice is either never delivered or is handed out too late.

That is why judicial authorities need to shed light on the case and deal mainly with the institutional deficits which paved the way for such a massive scandal.