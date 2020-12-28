Two detained over attack on migrant camp in northern Greece

Police say they detained two suspects – a 38-year-old man and his 14-year-old son – in connection with an attack Saturday against the Oreokastro camp which houses migrant and refugee children near Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The two were detained after a complaint filed by a 15-year-old Syrian who stays at the camp.

The Syrian was also detained by the authorities after the 38-year-old man filed charges against him.

The 38-year-old was expected to appear before a prosecutor Monday. The two minors were released.

